Woman dead following night club shooting in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a night club shooting in Anniston left one woman dead Sunday.

According to APD, officers responded around 3 a.m. to a night club in the 1800 block of South Quintard Avenue to the call of a shooting between night club security and a patron.

Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old woman lying on the ground inside the club. She was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where she later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released.