BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Asia Monique Johnson, 25, died after sustaining a gunshot wound from a pellet gun at the corner of 71st Street North and 1st Avenue North.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that while deaths caused by pellet guns are unlikely, they are possible. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, BB and pellet guns are responsible for up to four deaths per year.

“This is not the first case I’ve worked like this,” Yates said. “It does take certain circumstances for a pellet gun to be lethal, but it is possible.”

Yates did not disclose where Johnson was injured, but did say that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information on the case has been released. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Johnson’s death.