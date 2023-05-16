MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied a woman’s request to be pardoned for a murder conviction going back over 40 years in Gardendale.

On Tuesday morning, Jackie Sue Nichols was denied her request for a pardon for her murder conviction. In 1982, she was found guilty of murder in the death of Joe Page, a pharmacist and co-owner of J&J Drugs in Gardendale. The news was confirmed by Page’s son, Rodney.

Page was shot during a robbery at the pharmacy. Nichols and Phillip Sapp were later arrested and charged in the case. Sapp later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

“They preyed on his kindness in order to rob him, kill him,” Rodney Page said leading up to Nichols’ pardon hearing.

Nichols was sentenced to life in prison, but was released on parole in 1996 after several appeals. She last sought a pardon in 2004, but was denied. Prior to the hearing Tuesday, Page’s family and friends planned to protest in Montgomery.