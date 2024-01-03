ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic-related shooting after two people were shot and killed Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies with the ECSO responded to a call of someone shot on Glen Gap Road in the Highland/Tabor community in Etowah County.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female and a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, despite lifesaving efforts from deputies. As of Wednesday morning, their names are being withheld due to next of kin and the age of one of the victims.

Two people were taken into custody on the scene and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division for questioning. Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics Investigators responded and are assisting investigators.

ECSO said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.