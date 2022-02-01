TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An intern at a program for children with special needs in Tuscaloosa has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child.

Nicole Hall, 29, was arrested last Friday and charged with second-degree rape and using her position for personal gain. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, she had worked at Brewer-Porch Children’s Center, where the victim was part of the program. Hall has since been released from jail on bond.

This case was investigated by the TVCU’s sexual assault section. In order to maintain the victim’s privacy, no other details concerning this offense will be released.