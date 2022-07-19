BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman for the murder of a Birmingham man over the weekend.

Talana Cherry, 44, was taken into custody Monday and charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rodrequiz Amison Jr. on Saturday. Amison was found dead inside a residence in the 200 block of 52nd Street North.

BPD says a woman was taken in for questioning at the scene and was later booked into the Birmingham City Jail. A preliminary investigation suggests Amison and the suspect had been involved in an argument before the shots were fired.

Cherry is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.