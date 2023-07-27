BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Thursday a woman has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide investigation.

Jameria Henley, 31, was arrested in connection to the shooting on July 13 in the 5800 Block of Monte Sano Road that killed 33-year-old Nicholas Marquis Johnson.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim were in the process of committing a

burglary together at an apartment when the suspect fired shots, which struck the victim.

Henley was placed in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail under no bond.