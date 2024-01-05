HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover woman is charged in a fatal traffic accident that killed a husband and wife in October, Hoover Police Department announced.

Sarah Rose Tisdale, 34, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless endangerment. She was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

On Oct. 31, the Hoover 911 center received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash with injuries on John Hawkins Parkway, near Hunter Street Baptist Church. The initial investigation revealed that a Lexus RX 350 was traveling west on John Hawkins Parkway when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a Nissan Rouge. Both passengers inside the Nissan, identified as Teresa and George Roberts, died at the scene of the crash.

Tisdale was transported to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. A 3-year-old passenger in the Lexus was transported to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

HPD traffic homicide investigators later determined that Tisdale was driving under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the crash. The case was presented to the Jefferson County-Bessemer District Attorney’s Office, and warrants were issued for Tisdale’s arrest.

Tisdale was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.