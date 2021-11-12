Woman charged with murder after Bessemer man beaten to death with space heater

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman is charged with capital murder after an elderly Bessemer man died from being beaten with a space heater.

According to Bessemer Police, Monyuett Hinson and the victim, 76-year-old Alverner Blanks, were neighbors and were arguing about money at the time of the assault. Police said Hinson struck the victim over the head with a metal space heater during the course of the argument and left the scene.

Another neighbor found Blanks unconscious and the victim was taken to a local hospital. Blanks remained at the hospital for two weeks prior to being released to an assisted living facility where he died on Sept. 24.

Monyuett Hinson was originally arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the beating on Sept. 8 and was out on bond at the time of Blanks death.

Police, who did not receive the results of Blanks’ death until Nov. 10, arrested Hinson again on the morning of Nov. 11.

Lt. Clemons, with Bessemer Police, said Hinson is charged with capital murder because she stole items from Blanks during the course of the assault. Hinson is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.