TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One year ago, 45-year-old Charlotte Leigh Wallin was in Tuscaloosa for the University of Alabama’s freshman move-in when she was fatally injured by an oncoming vehicle. On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested and charged.

On August 4, 2022, a family from Imperial, Nebraska, was in Tuscaloosa for UA’s freshman move-in.

Four of the family members were walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Jack Warner Parkway – between Hackberry Lane and Marrs Spring Road – when Charlotte was struck by a car going 60 mph.

Charlotte was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to UAB Hospital where she died from her injuries the following day.

DaQuisha Meshunda Frank, 31, told officers she was driving eastbound, 10 mph over the speed limit, when she lost control of her 1999 Buick Century and drove onto the sidewalk. She then steered the car toward the median and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Investigators with Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit later learned Frank was aware that her rear brakes were faulty. They also found replacement brakes in the back seat of her car that had not been installed.

Additionally, the investigation revealed Frank was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Frank was served with the warrant charging her with manslaughter Wednesday night. She was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.