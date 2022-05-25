BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in Ensley Monday night.

Tykirel Jordan, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Alpatrick Mckinstry, 32.

According to BPD, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 60th Street just after 7 p.m. after a woman called authorities saying she had shot a man. Mckinstry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mckinstry and Jordan share a child together, according to BPD.

Jordan will be held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond once she is transported from the Birmingham City Jail.