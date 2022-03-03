BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman living in Irondale was arrested and charged with giving Botox injections without a license in central Alabama, according to a police report.

Albina Cherkes, 57, was arrested in Homewood and charged with illegally importing, dispensing and injecting unapproved foreign source Botox while falsely representing herself as a licensed dermatologist. Cherkes, originally from Russia, was living in Irondale at the time of her arrest.

According to the Homewood Police Department, the investigation began after the FDA received an anonymous tip and a separate complaint from a woman in Mountain Brook who had experienced a negative reaction to an injection Cherkes had given her. Further investigation revealed that the injections by Cherkes were unapproved foreign source Botox currently on an FDA import alert.

According to police, Cherkes would buy the foreign source Botox over the internet and advertised her services on social media. From there, she would perform the injections at the home of her clients.

“The FDA protects the public’s health by ensuring, among other things, that ‘Botox-like’ products are safe and effective for their intended uses,” said Justin C. Fielder, special agent in charge with the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Miami Field Office. “We are fully committed to bringing to justice those who subvert FDA’s requirements and place unsuspecting American consumers at risk of serious harm by using unapproved and potentially unsafe products.”

“Those who practice medicine without a license are not only breaking the law, they are a threat to people’s lives. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect people from the unlawful and fraudulent practice of medicine in this state,” said William Perkins, executive director of the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.

Cherkes arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force, the Homewood Police Department, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners.