Woman charged with death of 5-year-old Birmingham boy indicted in attempted murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While she awaits a preliminary hearing in a capital murder case for the death of a 5-year-old boy, Rickkia Allen has been indicted in a separate case.
Allen, 29, was indicted on Dec. 6 on attempted murder charges, according to court documents made available this week. In an affidavit filed in the case, Allen allegedly tried to kill a man with her car on Sept. 11, 2018.
On Dec. 10, Allen was arrested and charged in the death of family member Ta’Narius “T.J.” Moore, who was killed during a shooting in the Collegeville community on Dec. 7.
According to investigators, Allen and another family member were engaged in an altercation that led to gunfire leading up to Moore’s death.
LATEST POSTS
- Three Tornadoes in Central AL Monday Night, Storm Surveys Continue
- ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rally in Birmingham demands Trump be impeached and removed from office
- Stricter federal laws needed to protect officers, police chief says
- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing senior in Bluff Park
- Lawmakers push for student-athlete compensation