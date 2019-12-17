Woman charged with death of 5-year-old Birmingham boy indicted in attempted murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While she awaits a preliminary hearing in a capital murder case for the death of a 5-year-old boy, Rickkia Allen has been indicted in a separate case.

Allen, 29, was indicted on Dec. 6 on attempted murder charges, according to court documents made available this week. In an affidavit filed in the case, Allen allegedly tried to kill a man with her car on Sept. 11, 2018.

On Dec. 10, Allen was arrested and charged in the death of family member Ta’Narius “T.J.” Moore, who was killed during a shooting in the Collegeville community on Dec. 7.

According to investigators, Allen and another family member were engaged in an altercation that led to gunfire leading up to Moore’s death.

