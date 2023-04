A woman was charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Northport home Saturday. (Courtesy: Tim Reid)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting happened at a Northport home Saturday, and a woman has been charged with attempted murder.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, Jerrie Denise Pate spent an evening at a local bar with her ex-husband. After they arrived at the home on the 2900 block of Meadowlark Lane, Pate shot her ex-husband during a verbal argument.

Pate was charged with attempted murder after investigation. The victim is expected to survive.