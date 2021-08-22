Woman charged with arson, 6 counts of attempted murder at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was charged with arson and attempted murder after she allegedly started a fire and stabbed a person at a Center Point apartment complex Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast in the Parkway Villa Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a woman who was vandalizing a car in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they say they discovered that a man had gone to the hospital by personal vehicle to obtain treatment from non life-threatening knife wounds.

Lisa Jacole Grayson, 27, was identified as the suspect. Authorities say that witness accounts suggest that she had gotten into an argument with a man and attacked him with a butcher knife. Grayson’s roommate came out of the apartment and questioned her. Grayson allegedly attempted to stab her too.

Police say that Graysen then went to the parking lot and destroyed the man’s car with a cinder block. She then went back to her apartment, where her roommate and her roommate’s three children were. She allegedly poured lighter fluid and cooking oil throughout the apartment and set fire to it. All four occupants were able to get out. One of the occupants was treated for smoke inhalation.

Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Grayson was charged with 1st degree arson, 1st degree criminal mischief and six counts of attempted murder.

The suspect’s bond was set at $435,000.