GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was charged with attempted murder and assault Wednesday for a shooting that injured two teens at a Gadsden gas station in December.

Dexterniey Procoshia Russell, 25, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Etowah County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Gadsden Police said the shooting occurred at a Marathon gas station Dec. 18 following an argument. A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were both injured as a result of the shooting.

Russell was identified as the suspect on Dec. 21 and was wanted by the Gadsden Police Department until her arrest Wednesday.