BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 48-year-old woman was charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Gadsden Sunday.

According to a press release sent by Gadsden Police Monday, officers responded to a call for a domestic violence disturbance on Sunday afternoon on Waters Ave. One victim was fatally shot, and Julie Black was taken into custody and charged with murder. Black is being held in the Etowah Co. Jail without no bond.

GPD reports that the incident is currently under investigation.