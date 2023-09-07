MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter after a crash left a 10-year-old girl dead in July.

According to Mountain Brook police, Sarah Kathleen Cumbest Mullican is charged with reckless manslaughter and felony attempting to elude after Annabelle Mullican was killed in a single-vehicle crash on July 22.

Police said that on the day of the crash, an officer attempted to pull over an SUV on Cherokee Road around 5:30 pm. The driver of the SUV reportedly proceeded to speed away and threw two items out of the driver’s side door prior to crashing.

Mullican and two children were taken to a local hospital for treatment following the crash. Annabelle Mullican would later die from her injuries at Children’s of Alabama.