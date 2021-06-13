Woman charged for Willow Lane murder in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOAS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with capital murder Saturday night in connection to the Willow Lane murder.

Brenygha Edwards, 22, was charged in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Versaun Leonard.

Around 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning, police received a call about a shooting on Willow Lane where one man was shot multiple times. The man was Leonard and he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say that the investigation is ongoing and that they expect to make additional arrests.