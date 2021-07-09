Woman charged for allegedly stealing 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover Circle K

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say that a woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes over a two-day period from the Circle K convenience store on John Hawkins Parkway.

Gwendolyn Braswell, 43, was charged with 2nd degree robbery and 1st degree theft of property.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Braswell entered the back stock room of the store on Tuesday at 6:24 a.m. and placed 50 cartons of cigarettes into a plastic bag and walked out. She returned on Wednesday at 5:15 a.m. and took 30 cartons of cigarettes.

The store clerk confronted her, but she allegedly pulled out a stun-gun and threatened him. He attempted to prevent the Braswell from leaving, but was overpowered by a male accomplice. Both suspects fled in a black SUV.

Hoover officers stopped the vehicle on Thursday in the 2300 block of John Hawkins Parkway and arrested Braswell.

Braswell was transferred from the Hoover City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail. Her bond was set at $30,000.