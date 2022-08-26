FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check.

Jenny Taylor

On Aug. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to a residence in Fairmont in reference to a wellbeing check, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Jenny Taylor, 43, of Fairmont, and three juveniles at the home, officers said.

Inside, officers found a “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food,” as well as “human fecal matter and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen,” according to the complaint.

There was also a 13-year-old child and a one-year-old child who were “under no supervision,” and “were extremely dirty.” The one-year-old had “on a diaper that was so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days,” officers said.

Taylor has been charged with gross child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.