Woman charged with arson after she burned down 2 barns ‘trying to stay warm’ in North Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman has been arrested and charged with arson after starting fires in two barns.

On Oct. 18, DCSO and the Geraldine Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on Country Road 821 in Geraldine. The caller also said they had witnessed an unknown woman walking near the area.

Deputies made contact with the woman, Brittany Paige York, who admitted to setting a fire in a barn ‘to keep warm.’ York said she lost control of the fire and then went further down the road to a second barn where she also set a fire and lost control of the flames.

York, 27, of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of Arson in the 2nd degree, one count of Failure to Comply and three counts of Failure to Appear.