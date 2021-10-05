Woman arrested on arson charge in fire at Montgomery church

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on a charge of starting a fire that did $25,000 worth of damage to the First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Court documents show 27-year-old Xiaoquin Yan was charged with second-degree arson and jailed with bond set at $30,000. The woman has addresses in both Montgomery and Auburn.

Court records don’t show whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. A report says someone set fires in multiple locations in the church on Friday. Court documents don’t provide any possible motive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES