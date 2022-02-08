TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Demopolis woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a pedestrian being struck and killed Monday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, 911 received a call around 11:14 a.m. regarding a pedestrian being struck by a car on I-20/59 near the 76 mile marker.

ALEA troopers responding to the scene found a man trapped under a vehicle, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Dennis Melton of Demopolis.

Troopers received information from witnesses that the incident may have been intentional, according to officials. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was contacted and took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Angelica Quintana of Demopolis.

Melton and Quintana were apparently involved in a domestic relationship. Quintana is being held in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a $500,000 bond.