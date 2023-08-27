JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend.

According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the 2900 block of Sartain Drive near Adamsville around 5:17 p.m. to investigate a domestic shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man told deputies that after a dispute with his girlfriend, she came out of the house with a gun and shot him while he and a friend were sitting in his car attempting to leave.

The man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. After investigation, Alicia Dawn Frazier was charged with two-counts of attempted murder, with a $60,000 bond on each charge. Frazier is also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and that bond is $30,000.