TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly practicing medicine in Tuscaloosa without a license.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 31-year-old Ellory Kate Johnson, of Moundville, was charged with practicing medicine or osteopathy without a license and attempting to commit a controlled substances crime at a Tuscaloosa clinic.

The TPD was alerted Saturday that Johnson may be practicing medicine without a license at MentorUp Life Lab & Clinic on Jack Warner Parkway NE.

TPD investigators spoke with a patient who had been prescribed weight loss medication by Johnson. They performed a search of the clinic Tuesday. They determined there was a licensed physician who saw patients at the clinic.

Investigators interviewed Johnson before arresting her Tuesday afternoon on both felony charges. Johnson was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where her bond was set at $30,000 total.

Anyone who has been treated at the clinic is considered a potential witness in an ongoing investigation and asked to call the TPD Criminal investigation Division at 205-248-4520.