PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pickens County woman has been arrested after lying when she reported her stimulus check had been stolen.

According to the Alabama District Attorney’s office, Charlie Antaira Craig, 37, of Gordo, allegedly cashed her stimulus check and then filed a claim that it had been stolen in order to receive a replacement.

Craig has been charged with first-degree theft and remains in the Pickens County Jail on bond.

