COALING, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is assisting authorities in Coaling after a man was shot Monday.

According to the VCU, the shooting occurred on Dudley Road. The victim was reportedly shot once and is now in stable condition. An unidentified woman was taken into custody.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation continues.

