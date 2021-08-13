Woman arrested following police pursuit, foot chase in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Friday morning after running from police in Mountain Brook.

According to the Mountain Brook Police Department, the woman allegedly attempted several fraudulent transactions at a business in the 100 block of Church Street. Police received the call at around 11:17 a.m. and when they arrived, they were able to identify the subject matching the caller’s description.

Police say that the suspect managed to enter her vehicle and fled, starting a vehicle pursuit through Crestline. It ended in the 200 block of Mountain Avenue, where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect was caught and transported to the Mountain Brook City Jail. Authorities say one Mountain Brook officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, but was cleared by medical personnel.

MBPD officials say that the suspect’s identity will not be released until formal charges have been filed. They also say that the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mountain Brook Police Department at 205-879-0486 or by emailing detectives@mtnbrook.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Mountain Brook Police mobile app.