DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dora Police Department announced the arrest of a local woman in connection to a fatal stabbing Tuesday.

Pathenia Washington, 49, was arrested and charged with murder. She has been booked into Walker County Jail.

According to DPD, officers were dispatched to a residence on Austin Circle Tuesday morning in reference to a stabbing. They arrived on the scene and found a male stabbed to death laying in the yard. Washington was taken into custody without further incident.

No other information is available as the investigation continues.