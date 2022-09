BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman Tuesday for the murder of a man more than a year ago.

Deanna Jones, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder of 25-year-old Devon Durante of Warrior. Durante was killed back in May 2021.

Additional details have not been released at this time. Jones is now being held at the Blount County Jail on a $60,000 bond.