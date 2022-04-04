TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a woman and seized a variety of illegal drugs from a Tuscaloosa home Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Celeste Akia McIntyre, 41, was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of 26th Avenue.

(Courtesy: Tuscaloosa PD)

During the search, nine ounces of methamphetamine, 25 grams of fentanyl, four grams of heroin, two grams of cocaine, two grams of MDMA and 1.5 pounds of marijuana were recovered.

McIntyre was charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first-degree marijuana possession, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

McIntyre’s bond was set at $3,080.

