Winfield City High School teacher arrested for allegedly sending nude photo to student

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Winfield City High School teacher is out on bond after being arrested and charged with distributing obscene material to a student.

According to District Attorney Scott Slatton of the 25th Circuit, Winfield police arrested Carrie Jackson Wednesday after conducting an investigation, discovering that Jackson had allegedly sent a nude photo to a Winfield City High School student.

Warrants issued in the case state that Jackson was employed by Winfield City High School. Officers arrested Jackson Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9:54 a.m. when she turned herself in at the Marion County Jail.

Jackson was placed in the custody of the jail with a $3,000 set bond.

Marion Jail County records indicate that Jackson was later released Thursday, Jan. 16 on bond.

