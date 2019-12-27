Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.

Wilsonville man charged with child abuse after baby found with 22 broken ribs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wilsonville man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after a 3-month-old baby was found to have had multiple broken bones.

Dashun Montae Bush, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with allegedly abusing a baby over an extended period. According to court documents, Bush began the abuse as early as Dec. 9.

Court documents also indicate that the infant was found to have had a broken ulna in the right arm, a fractured tibia in the left leg and 22 broken ribs in three stages of healing.

Bush was subsequently transported to the Shelby County Jail with a $60,000 bond. He later posted bond and was released later that day.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events