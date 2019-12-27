Wilsonville man charged with child abuse after baby found with 22 broken ribs

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wilsonville man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after a 3-month-old baby was found to have had multiple broken bones.

Dashun Montae Bush, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with allegedly abusing a baby over an extended period. According to court documents, Bush began the abuse as early as Dec. 9.

Court documents also indicate that the infant was found to have had a broken ulna in the right arm, a fractured tibia in the left leg and 22 broken ribs in three stages of healing.

Bush was subsequently transported to the Shelby County Jail with a $60,000 bond. He later posted bond and was released later that day.

