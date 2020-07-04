Wetumpka theft suspect turns himself in after seeing CrimeStoppers segment

tucker

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT)– The Wetumpka Police Department has notified CrimeStoppers of the arrest of a suspect wanted for theft at a local retail store.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:20 p.m. on June 29, 2020, a suspect, now identified as Matthew Tucker, stole a vacuum cleaner and a food processor from the Wetumpka Wal-Mart.

Investigators advised Tucker to turn himself in to Wetumpka Police on July 2 after seeing himself on a CrimeStoppers segment. Tucker was bonded out shortly after the warrant was served.

No other details were released.

