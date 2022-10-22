JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A welfare check by Jefferson County deputies on Friday led to the discovery of a freshly dug grave in Mount Olive.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on calls of a welfare check to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive. Family members told deputies they had not heard from the man living there for several months.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were unable to get anyone to answer the door at the home, but did find a freshly dug grave on the property. A cadaver dog was then brought to the scene and indicated the scent of human remains.

The sheriff’s office said search warrants were then obtained and a body was recovered from the gravesite.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450.