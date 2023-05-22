BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 11 people were injured across five separate shootings in Birmingham over the weekend.

According to Birmingham Police, those shootings left two people dead and at least two others “fighting for their lives.”

Police said four of the shootings were situations in which a victim was targeted, which includes Saturday night’s shooting that left four injured outside of Tin Roof in the Lakeview District.

“We are continuing to see violence used to resolve often simple disputes and conflicts,” Assistant Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a statement released Monday morning.

