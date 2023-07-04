ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department announced the arrest of a woman charged with the shooting death of a man that occurred Monday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., APD patrol officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of Adams Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jonathan Walter Golson, 39, who was shot multiple times and killed.

According to APD, Weaver Police Department officers made contact with Misty Lashea Hardy, 34, during the investigation who was pinned as a possible suspect. APD investigators were able to develop probable cause to charge Hardy with Golson’s murder.

Hardy was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. APD has not released any additional information at this time.