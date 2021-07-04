Police: Weaver man initiates shootout with officers, dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

WEAVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man exchanged gunfire with officers Saturday night after law enforcement was called to a Weaver residence on reports of a domestic dispute. Authorities say the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ricardo E. Caraballosa, 53, was identified as the suspect. Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Bailey Road at approximately 6:38 p.m. The caller told officers that the suspect threatened them with a firearm.

Two officers responded to the call. One officer made contact with Caraballosa at the carport door of the residence. Authorities say the man raised a shouldered firearm at the officer, initiating an exchange of gunfire. Officers moved to cover as the man continued to shoot multiple rounds at them.

A call for assistance went out and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including special response teams from the Anniston Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford Police Department.

During the standoff, the man inside the residence continue to fire multiple rounds. He stated that he did not intend to come out alive, authorities say.

According to authorities, by the time tactical teams entered the residence, they found the body of Caraballosa with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Several of the shots fired by Caraballosa damaged neighboring homes and vehicles. No law enforcement officers or citizens were physically injured during the incident.

This incident is being investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, per request of the District Attorney’s Office.