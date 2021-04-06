Water board employee charged with stealing customers’ card numbers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A water company employee is facing theft charges after authorities said she took customers’ credit and debit card numbers.

Jessica Kay Hosch, 33, of Rainsville, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of credit card fraud and three counts of identity theft.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Hosch worked for the DeKalb Jackson Water District in Ider.

According to police, Hosch allegedly took credit or debit card numbers when customers would pay their bill and used the numbers to make online purchases. More charges could possibly be filed in the case.