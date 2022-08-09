BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Tuesday with other city leaders to address the rise in homicides and street racing in the city.

Woodfin began the briefing by discussing the challenge of combating gun violence amongst the youth in the city as the school year begins.

During the 2020-21 school year, Woodfin shared that 18 children under the age of 14 were victims of gun violence and a year later, that number skyrocketed to 42.

“One of the greatest challenges in our community and for our youth today is gun violence,” Woodfin said. “The spike in gun violence is a nationwide problem, not just a Birmingham problem. Still, it has a very distinct impact on our youth.”

Crime, in general, has declined year-over-year by around 2.2% in the city, however, homicides have climbed to a 23% increase.

One case Woodfin touched on was the Sunday murder of 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston, which also injured four other people. Authorities say that the young mother was killed over an incident during a street race in the 800 block of Second Avenue North.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr were also on hand to discuss the law enforcement side of combating street racing, referred to as exhibition driving, and gun violence.

“It’s just sickening to continue to see these senseless homicides occur in our city,” Thurmond said. “When you look at the instances, as to why they have occurred, they’re just absolutely senseless.”

Thurmond also said that while BPD is cracking down on certain cases, including ones involving exhibition driving, the department is limited to how many areas officers can be in at any given time.

Carr also stated that if someone is killed during a street race, the DA’s office will be seeking to hand down a murder charge against those involved.

In an attempt to combat the rise in gun violence and street racing, the city announced it will be implementing new tactics focused on school children, including mental health services in Birmingham City Schools, financial literacy programs and select parks having extended hours for families to enjoy.

Despite these efforts, Woodfin acknowledged that there is more to be done and it must include the help from parents of the children, families and communities as a whole.

“Do not put your mayor and your nine city councilors and your chief of police and all police in one boat and think we’re the only adults responsible for how this community is supposed to interact with and support children,” Woodfin said. “It takes every single adult, not just parents, but all.”

You can watch the full presser in the video player above.