WATCH: Southside Police seeking information on hit and run on Highway 77

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is asking for information relating to a hit and run that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to an SPD Facebook post, a dark-colored pick-up truck traveling south on Highway 77 struck a white car and then left the scene. One victim is reported to have injuries as a result of the collision.

The pick-up will have damage to the front end and hood area, and from the video, it appears to have a rack and chrome nerfs bars. Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to call the Police Department at 256-442-2255 and will have the option to remain anonymous.

