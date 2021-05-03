WATCH: Man charged with crashing into golf cart, injuring 2 students on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama students have been hospitalized after they were hit by a drunk driver in Tuscaloosa Friday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, William Brown has been charged with first-degree assault and driving under the influence following a crash that injured a group of University of Alabama students who were driving a golf cart along The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

The two students remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

