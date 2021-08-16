Mother of Birmingham homicide victim to speak on anniversary of cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, the mother of a cold case murder victim will be speaking out five years after her son was killed.

In 2016, Roger Cheatham was killed in a shooting at a residence on 31st Ave North in Birmingham. A witness told investigators that Cheatham and his neighbor were inside the home when three masked men forced their way in and held them at gunpoint while searching the home. When the three men found what they were seeking, Cheatham and his neighbor were shot. Cheatham died while the neighbor survived. Police say that the residence was a known drug house.

Five months after the shooting, Cheatham’s father- who shares the same name as his son, spoke with CBS 42 about the trauma his son’s death had caused the family, revealing that the victim’s three children were in the house when the shooting took place.

Birmingham Police Detective Joylyn Craig told CBS 42 in January 2017 that Cheatham’s teenage son was originally asleep when the three men entered the home.

“He woke up to commotion, saw dad kind of tussling with the guy and next thing you know, it was shots fired,” Craig explained.

During the interview, Craig said police believe the three suspects left the scene in a purple Nissan Altima. In August 2018, the family issued a $5,000 reward for more information leading to an arrest in Cheatham’s case.

Three years later, though, family and police are still looking for answers.

Cheatham’s mother will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. on the five-year anniversary of her son’s death.