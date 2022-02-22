BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a news conference Tuesday morning to address the recent string of gun violence in the city.

The mayor released a statement Monday discussing the deaths of five teenagers in Birmingham in just the past six weeks alone.

“They didn’t ask for this heartbreak,” Woodfin said. “All we can do is uplift those who are hurting and work harder to protect the young people in our lives.”

Along with mentioning BPD’s efforts in working with the community to bring justice to the families, Woodfin also made mention of the YWCA Central Alabama in order to help victims of domestic violence and prevent potential acts of violence.

“We are here to support victims,” Dr. LaRhonda Magras, the CEO of YWCA, said. “We are here to support them on their journey to healing.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the YWCA at 205-322-4878.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.