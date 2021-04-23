WATCH LIVE: Mayor Woodfin, officials to address recent gun crimes in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, local, state, and federal officials will address the recent rise in gun crimes in Jefferson County.

Over the past month, the metro Birmingham area has experienced a uptick in violent crime, sparking concern within several communities.

Many of the cases, including an Easter Sunday shooting at Patton Park, remain unsolved and authorities are left searching for suspects. With the recent rise in crime, officials are wanting people to come forward and report any information they can.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will be joined by Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, Jefferson County Deputy Chief David Agee, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, and Birmingham City Council and Chairman of Public Safety Committee Hunter Williams during Friday’s news conference.

