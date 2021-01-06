WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discusses crime in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday releasing details about crime statistics from the past year.

According to the department, the new numbers indicate a decrease in crime across Jefferson County.

In 2019, JCSO is reporting there were:

  • 23 arsons
  • 290 assaults
  • 1,064 burglaries
  • 25 murders
  • 59 rapes
  • 129 robberies
  • 2,139 thefts
  • 810 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle
  • 220 vehicle thefts

In 2020, the county had:

  • 27 arsons
  • 296 assaults
  • 871 burglaries
  • 23 murders
  • 43 rapes
  • 113 robberies
  • 1,906 thefts
  • 674 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle
  • 230 vehicle thefts

You can see the full list of statistics in the document below.

Jefferson County Sheriffs Office Crime Stats 2019-2020 by CBS 42 on Scribd

Watch the full press conference here.

