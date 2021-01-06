WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discusses crime in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday releasing details about crime statistics from the past year.
According to the department, the new numbers indicate a decrease in crime across Jefferson County.
In 2019, JCSO is reporting there were:
- 23 arsons
- 290 assaults
- 1,064 burglaries
- 25 murders
- 59 rapes
- 129 robberies
- 2,139 thefts
- 810 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle
- 220 vehicle thefts
In 2020, the county had:
- 27 arsons
- 296 assaults
- 871 burglaries
- 23 murders
- 43 rapes
- 113 robberies
- 1,906 thefts
- 674 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle
- 230 vehicle thefts
You can see the full list of statistics in the document below.
Watch the full press conference here.
