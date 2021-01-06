WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discusses crime in 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday releasing details about crime statistics from the past year.

According to the department, the new numbers indicate a decrease in crime across Jefferson County.

In 2019, JCSO is reporting there were:

23 arsons

290 assaults

1,064 burglaries

25 murders

59 rapes

129 robberies

2,139 thefts

810 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle

220 vehicle thefts

In 2020, the county had:

27 arsons

296 assaults

871 burglaries

23 murders

43 rapes

113 robberies

1,906 thefts

674 unauthorized breaking and entering of a vehicle

230 vehicle thefts

You can see the full list of statistics in the document below.

Watch the full press conference here.