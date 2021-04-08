WATCH: Birmingham police address Patton Park shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the community for help in solving violent crimes, especially ones that occurred over the weekend.

On Thursday, BPD Chief Patrick Smith that since Saturday, seven people had died to gun violence while 10 had been wounded.

“I stand before you with a very heavy heart, a very heavy heart because I know that this is useless violence…that did not need to happen,” Smith said.

The press conference came after a violent Easter Sunday that left a 32-year-old woman dead and a 4-year-old child hospitalized following a shooting at Patton Park.

Discussing his own reaction to the Patton Park shooting, Smith said he and the department were pleading with the community to help them bring those responsible to justice.

“We cannot do this without you,” Smith said. “It is my hope that you will work with this department.”

Smith said he welcomes anyone with video or evidence in the case to come forward. Those with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.