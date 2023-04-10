BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are now offering a $30,000 reward for information on a shooting that took the life of a woman on Easter two years ago.

Specifically, the investigation is on the death of Areyelle Yarbrough, who was killed in a shooting during an Easter gathering at W.C. Patton Park on April 4, 2021.

The partnership between the BPD and FBI is part of an initiative to have information on unsolved murder cases brought forward. It was first announced last summer.

Watch the full press conference here.