BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department will hold a press conference regarding a homicide that happened Sunday where a woman and 3-year-old boy were found dead.

Cynthia Delane Burt, 62, and Desmond Burt, Jr., 3, were found found at a home on Hillman Drive SW. Officers discovered the victims after being called to the house for a welfare check. An arrest has been made, but the suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

The press conference will be held at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Birmingham Police Headquarters.

Watch the full press conference above.